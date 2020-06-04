15 graduate from Rivermont

Rivermont Collegiate held its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 30. The event was live-streamed on Facebook and recorded and posted online after the event.
It was the 133rd commencement exercises for the school. There were 15 graduating seniors. Photos of the graduation ceremony will be published in next week's edition of the Bettendorf News.
The 2020 graduates were:
- Qudratullah Bahramee, son of Tariq Shah Bahramee, who plans to attend a university in Amman, Jordan
- Harrison Brown, son of Todd Brown and Shalar Knupp, who plans to attend Wartburg College
- Chen Yuxin (Ivy), daughter of Chen Guo, who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Vanessa Fuentes, daughter of Luis and Rosa Fuentes, who plans to attend St. Ambrose University
- Chirag Gowda, son of Shashinath Chandrahasegowda and Indumathi Ramegowda, who plans to attend the University of Miami
- Jia Huiwen (Edith), daughter of Jia Yuanpeng and Wang Huanjuan, who plans to attend Penn State University
- Liu Ruiyang (Roy), son of Liu Jinlong and Yang Hongxia, who plans to attend a university in China
- Geoffrey Moyer, son of Samuel and Jennifer Moyer, who plans to attend Augustana College
- Dwira Nandini, daughter of Pratim Pathak and Bhaswati Gangopadhyay, who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Jozef Porubcin, son of Michal and Chae Hee Porubcin, who plans to attend the University of Notre Dame
- Anna Senjem, Daughter of Jason and Ferelith Senjem, who plans to attend the University of California Berkeley
- Wang Xiran (Patrick), son of Wang Pai, who plans to attend the University of California San Diego
- Wang Yue (Winnie), daughter of Wang Liang and Ni Weiqing, who plans to attend the University of California San Diego
- Jean-Claude Weka, son of Adzo Kodjovi, who plans to attend Augustana College
- Yuan Weihan (Eason), son of Yuan Heng, who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!