15-year-old arrested for making threats to West High School

Davenport police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old in connection with threats made to students and staff at Davenport West High School on Friday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The teen is charged with two counts of threats of terrorism, two counts of first-degree harassment, and one count of filing false reports.

Threats of terrorism is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years, while first-degree harassment is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. Filing a false report is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

The teen was booked into the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police have not said if the teen is a student in the Davenport Community School District nor have police disclosed the relationship the teen may have to West High School.

When the threats were made, police responded to West High School to coordinate with staff. Each time the school days continued uninterrupted and classes were dismissed at their normal times, police said.

Davenport Police said that each threat of violence at the area’s schools are taken seriously and will be investigated fully. The community is encouraged to report any suspicious activity.

Police ask anyone that has information about threats to the school to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”