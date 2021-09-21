 Skip to main content
2. 392Utica

  • Updated
092021-qc-nws-restaurantroundup-002

A group of women chat as they drink their coffees Monday, Sept. 20, at the new 392Caffe location in Bettendorf.

 Meg McLaughlin

392Utica, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday by offering all food and beverages for $3.92. 

This is the third 392 location opened by Jay and Jenna Sanders, and the first in Bettendorf. The cafe is open 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. 

The cafe will bring a positive vibe to the area, Jenna Sanders said, and the owners hope it will become a place where people feel comfortable gathering. Giving people a nice experience means more than just making good coffee. 

"We love just being a part of communities and impacting them in a positive way," she said.

