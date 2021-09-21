2. 392Utica

392Utica, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday by offering all food and beverages for $3.92.
This is the third 392 location opened by Jay and Jenna Sanders, and the first in Bettendorf. The cafe is open 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
The cafe will bring a positive vibe to the area, Jenna Sanders said, and the owners hope it will become a place where people feel comfortable gathering. Giving people a nice experience means more than just making good coffee.
"We love just being a part of communities and impacting them in a positive way," she said.