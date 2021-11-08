2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $1,000

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Bettendorf. Well-maintained and move-in ready. Good size corner yard. Dogs ok with pet deposit. 1 year lease. No Section 8.
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Bettendorf. Well-maintained and move-in ready. Good size corner yard. Dogs ok with pet deposit. 1 year lease. No Section 8.
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere g…
Family members of Anita Pinc and Craig Verbeke, who died after a boat crash near the levee in LeClaire, are suing the operators of two boats that witnesses said were racing on the Mississippi River at the time of the collision.
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
The most recent voted-down tentative agreement is Deere & Co.'s last, best, and final offer, according to Jen Hartmann, director of public relations for Deere.
One person was arrested after an apparent stand-off with police in Davenport.
Seven years after the vines were planted, a new winery is about to be uncorked in the Quad-Cities.
A late-night fire Saturday severely damaged a Bettendorf home.
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns a…
On Day 20 of the strike, Quad-Cities UAW workers headed to the polls to vote on a new six-year tentative agreement.
A Moline woman arrested in June for hitting and throwing a 1-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to ten years in prison.
