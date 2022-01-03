Fully remodeled two-bedroom ranch-style home that sits on almost 1/2 an acre. This property boasts brand new A/C, new exterior vinyl siding, all new interior layout, new MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY/MUD ROOM + everything else trim/flooring/paint etc. being new. Entering through the mudroom you will be greeted with an open kitchen that boasts new white cabinets and a large breakfast bar. The kitchen opens into the quaint living room and gives access to the new full bathroom that includes a walk-in tiled shower. Off the living room, you will find the den/office that could be multifunctional as a small playroom and also provides access to the HUGE private yard. Two large bedrooms top off this special Bettendorf property. The large double lot gives future owners space to add more parking and or a garage if desired. Listing includes parcels #842841235 and #842841233.
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $104,900
