2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $124,900

Terrific 2 bedroom condo in Pleasant Valley District. Like new & move-in ready. Kitchen remodeled with granite tops & breakfast bar New appliances. New engineered hardwood floors in kitchen, dining room & hallway. Freshly painted throughout. New carpet. New bathroom sink & faucet. Mirror to be installed. Large bedrooms & oversized living room. Sliders to deck. 1-car detached garage. HOA fee includes access to Pheasant Hills pool. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants & YMCA. Building had new roof 2020.

