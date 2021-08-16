BETTENDOR RANCH CONDO 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. UPDATED ELECTICAL BOX. NEW ROOF '20. A/C '16. AMENITIES INCL. HEATED IN-GROUND POOL & CLUBHOUSE WITH FULL KITCHEN. All appliances included. Stove, stainless steel refrigerator featuring French doors, dishwasher, washer & dryer. New exterior doors, front & back. all measurements to be verified by buyer & buyer's agent. Sq. Ft per courthouse records
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $125,000
