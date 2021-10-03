 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $129,900

Check out this condo at Manor Condominiums! Enjoy an open feel with the high ceiling & picture window letting in light throughout! Appliances stay "as-is". Lots of storage. New roof. Comes with 2 garage units! 24 hour notice for showings. All measurements are approximate. 55+ development.

