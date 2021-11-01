 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $159,900

First floor, no steps. All appliances; stainless stove and fridge. Stack laundry. TMI Home Warranty. New AC, updated electric panel, larger sq. ft., 2 car garage. In-ground pool and clubhouse available. 2 Storage areas in basement common. Garages #60 & #61.

