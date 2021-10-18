Move in ready! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with additional parking, condo is conveniently located in the heart of Bettendorf. New roof, fresh paint, and updated lighting! Enjoy the pool or lounging out on your deck. The finished basement would make a great office space or escape after a long day. HOA covers lawn care and snow removal. You will also have access to the basketball and tennis courts. This is a well kept, clean condo with TMI Home Warranty included. Check it out today!
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $163,000
