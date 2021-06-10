 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $189,900

Incredible upscale secured condo in Bettendorf Iowa. Third level unit with large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room. Large living room with walkout slider door to a private deck. Oversize master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and full onsuite master bathroom. 2 Car stalls in the heated secure underground garage with 2 additional storage spaces. Property has a elevator from the garage to the 3rd level. Assn. fee is 282.00a month included is: cable, hot/cold water, garbage pickup and sewer. New roof in 2008. View More

