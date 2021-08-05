 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $365,000
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $365,000

New construction villa by Core Designs! Modern 2 BD 2 BA ranch plan with open concept vaulted ceilings in Haley Heights! Plan begins at 365,000. Master bedroom with tray ceilings, walk in closet and master bath! Kitchen boasts walk in pantry, quartz counter tops and more! Plenty of room to relax in the great room. Oversize 2 car garage! Call today to customize your dream home!

