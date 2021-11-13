New construction by Vintage Homes in Haley Heights. Zero entry ranch, all 3' wide doors, open concept design, luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz counters, spacious great room, and sliding glass doors leading to the patio. Close to shopping, restaurants and more! Seller/Builder is a licensed Realtor in the State of Iowa.
2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $415,000
