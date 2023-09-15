Enjoy a beautiful spacious and open serene log cabin home situated on a 4+ acre lot with a private pond/an aerator and stocked with bass, blue gill and much more including recreational activities to enjoy such as kayaking, paddle boating and fishing of the dock. A 56 x 30 pole barn with a newly private office offering heat/AC in addition to the homes oversized 2 car attached garage is to awesome to pass up. As you enter the home you will be sure to enjoy the beautiful front porch and natural log cabin style vaulted ceilings that awaits inside. This home also host a 4 season room with pond views and multiple decks to enjoy the beauty of all the nature around. So much more please call for a private tour. The owner has cleaned up timber, and taken great care to ensure the home and land are ready for its new owner.
2 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $592,000
-
- Updated
