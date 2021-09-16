 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Carbon Cliff - $90,000

Updated 2 Bedroom Ranch home in Carbon Cliff! Laminate flooring in kitchen and family room in 2021. Oversized 24x 30 heated garage with 8 foot door for all of your hobbies. Addition with master bedroom was added in 2002. Nice fenced-in yard! TMI Home Warranty!

