2 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $135,000

Everything on one level with this ranch home on .65 acres in a very quiet location on River Rd N in Cordova. Enjoy walking or bike riding on the bike path behind the backyard plus the Mississippi River is close by(no flood insurance needed). Features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, spacious living room & eat-in kitchen w/ laundry enclosed. All appliances stay but are not warranted. Has a 1 car attached garage plus a bonus 2 1/2 car garage(24x24) in the backyard to store your boat or side by side vehicle or make it a mancave! Interior needs some TLC but would be great for a couple wanting to downsize to one level, rental property, or make it your own first home! Quick drive to work if employed at Exelon or 3M. Property sold as is. View More