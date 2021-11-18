2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $100,000

 Skip to main content
Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Enjoy the Convenient Condo Living in this 2 Bedroom Townhome with 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Skylights, Vaulted Ceiling, Open Kitchen / Living Room with Breakfast Bar, & Walk-out to 6x5 Patio! Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants & More! Some Updates Include: 2020 - New Roof, Skylights, & Disposal, 2019 - Oven, 2016 - Dishwasher & Hood Vent, 2015 - Water Heater & Ceiling Fans, 2014 - Windows, 2013 - Front Door, Storm Door, & Windows. Kimberly Village Membership is $390 per Year and Includes Access to Pool, Tennis Courts, & Playground. Current HOA Dues are $180/ Month but go down in January to $170/ Month. HOA Dues Include Exterior Maintenance, Snow Removal, Maintenance of Grounds, Water, Sewer, & Garbage. All Furniture (Except TV) & Appliances Stay!

