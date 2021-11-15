 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $105,000

Welcome home! Move right in to this cute bungalow with a great 2 car garage and HUGE fenced yard. The new roof and siding (2021) give this home fantastic curb appeal and the updates continue on the inside! New flooring throughout, basement drain tiled and completed with epoxy coating (2020). New sump pump and rear door to home in 2021. Laundry currently in basement but hookups on main floor as well for anyone looking for one level living! Water and sewer main replaced approximately 2017. Per previous owner furnace and air (2010). There is also a storage shed for extra storage. Lawnmover, treadmill lad cabinet in basement will stay with home. Easy to Show!

