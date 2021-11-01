 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $112,500

2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $112,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $112,500

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in close proximity to schools, city parks, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood floors in the dining room, living room and bedrooms refinished in August 2021. Be sure to notice the cathedral ceiling in the kitchen. Windows replaced in 2007 and roof replaced in 2005 (per assessment) and water heater in 2011. The backyard boasts a wonderful deck and seating area while hosting your BBQ parties! There is even a 1 car garage with driveway parking…nothing to do, but move in!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News