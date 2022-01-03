Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in west Davenport with many updates! New paint, luxury vinyl plank and trim and garage door, and newer washer and dryer. Other updates include updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, furnace (2018), Electric panel (2017), Roof (2016). Nice level fenced in lot with patio and shed. Ready to move right in!
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $115,000
