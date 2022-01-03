Davenport Iowa Townhome / Condo For Sale! Fun-Filled Kimberly Village Association for ONLY $390/Year that Includes: Huge Outdoor Pool, Kid Pool, Nice Playground, Park, Shelter, and Terrific Tennis Courts! Some Updates Include: 2020 - Fresh Paint Upstairs, Tile Surround in Bathroom, New Roof & Gutters; 2018 - New Water Heater; 2017 - New Central A/C; Newer Windows, Newer Flooring, Newer Kitchen Appliances, & Updated Kitchen! Basement Rec Room could be used as 3rd Bedroom! Conveniently Located close to Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Shopping Mall, & Grocery! HOA has Good Reserves! Ready to Move Right In! Come Enjoy the Pleasures of Townhouse Living for Today's Lifestyle!
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $119,000
