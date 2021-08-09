 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $119,900

ALL BRICK RANCH, move in ready and everything updated! Lots of bright sunny windows in the large living room that opens to a spacious kitchen with dining area and newer appliances, both rooms feature vinyl plank flooring. Primary bedroom is huge, and the second is not small either, plus a convenient main floor laundry room. Basement is waterproofed and ready to finish. New roof in 2021. Newer mechanicals. Schedule an appointment to see this fantastic home today!

