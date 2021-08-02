2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $119,900

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in close proximity to schools, city parks, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood floors in the dining room, living room and bedrooms to be refinished in August. Be sure to notice the cathedral ceiling in the kitchen. Windows replaced in 2007 and roof replaced in 2005 (per assessment) and water heater in 2011. The backyard boasts a wonderful deck and seating area while hosting your BBQ parties! There is even a 2-car garage with driveway parking…nothing to do, but move in!