 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $120,000

2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $120,000

Davenport Iowa Townhome / Condo For Sale! Fun-Filled Kimberly Village Association for ONLY $390/Year that Includes: Huge Outdoor Pool, Kid Pool, Nice Playground, Park, Shelter, and Terrific Tennis Courts! Some Updates Include: 2020 - Fresh Paint Upstairs, Tile Surround in Bathroom, New Roof & Gutters; 2018 - New Water Heater; 2017 - New Central A/C; Newer Windows, Newer Flooring, Newer Kitchen Appliances, & Updated Kitchen! Basement Rec Room could be used as 3rd Bedroom! Conveniently Located close to Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Shopping Mall, & Grocery! HOA has Good Reserves! Ready to Move Right In! Come Enjoy the Pleasures of Townhouse Living for Today's Lifestyle!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News