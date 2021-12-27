Davenport Iowa Townhome / Condo For Sale! Fun-Filled Kimberly Village Association for ONLY $390/Year that Includes: Huge Outdoor Pool, Kid Pool, Nice Playground, Park, Shelter, and Terrific Tennis Courts! Some Updates Include: 2020 - Fresh Paint Upstairs, Tile Surround in Bathroom, New Roof & Gutters; 2018 - New Water Heater; 2017 - New Central A/C; Newer Windows, Newer Flooring, Newer Kitchen Appliances, & Updated Kitchen! Basement Rec Room could be used as 3rd Bedroom! Conveniently Located close to Shopping, Restaurants, Medical, Shopping Mall, & Grocery! HOA has Good Reserves! Ready to Move Right In! Come Enjoy the Pleasures of Townhouse Living for Today's Lifestyle!
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $120,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I’ve been a physician since 1998. I see Covid patients every day. I can't take the nonsense coming from all directions anymore.
- Updated
A lawsuit against the mayor of Bettendorf has been settled and is awaiting a judge's approval, according to court records.
- Updated
A Walcott farmer and first-time candidate said he will run as a Republican for a newly-drawn Iowa Senate seat representing parts of Scott, Ced…
Scott County probationer charged with inflicting life-threatening injuries to man during altercation Friday
- Updated
A Scott County probationer is accused of inflicting what Davenport Police are describing as life-threatening injuries on a man during an alter…
- Updated
The Rock Island City Council voted Monday night to approve a $315,000 lawsuit settlement.
Bettendorf's gateway to north: City envisions new pedestrian bridge over Middle Road near TBK Bank Sports Complex
- Updated
Adding to a multi-million dollar intersection redesign project at Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf already under way, the city is applying for a grant that would offset the cost of a pedestrian bridge that would connect the sports complex to new recreational trails.
- Updated
The president of SENB Bank, who served on many community boards, has died.
- Updated
A Washington, Iowa, woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday morning in Orion, Ill.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
Country music stars have almost filled the Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand lineup.