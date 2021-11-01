Absolutely adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with attached 1 car garage on a court! Great refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout! Range/oven & refrigerator stay! Fantastic office off the living room! Updated full bath on the main level! Updated plumbing, electrical and complete tear off roof in 2018! New sewer line from home to street in 2021! Lots of attic storage! Full basement, great for storage or future finishing, with partially plumbed half bath. Walk right out to the attached garage from the basement! This home is a gem!
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $120,000
A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines.
Update: Rock Island Coroner identifies UAW member struck, killed today walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan
The UAW Local 79 member who was struck and killed walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan this morning has…
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
A Deere worker died crossing the street to picket line in Milan. Other workers say they'd complained to the city about burnt out streetlights at the intersection.
More than eight union workers sat in silence outside a gate of the John Deere Seeding plant in Moline plant along River Drive.
A Davenport woman who lost her voice said she had a difficult time telling her friend she’d won a $50,000 lottery prize.
A safety complaint was filed at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline on Oct. 19 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in Peoria.
Springfield beat Rock Island 94-72 on Friday night in what turned out to be the highest scoring football game in Illinois state playoff history.
A Bettendorf man was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a hatchet.
ELDRIDGE — North Scott jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter of Friday’s Class 4A first round playoff game.
A Rock Island man has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Wires outside the Déjà Vu Showgirls st…