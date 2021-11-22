 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $127,900

GREAT Location... GREAT Neighborhood... GREAT Updates! This 2 Bedroom 2 story home has so much to offer. From your cozy 3 season porch overlooking a new maintenance free deck, fenced in level yard and oversized 1 1/2 car garage. To the fully updated kitchen with stainless steel GE appliances. Enjoy the generous sized dining and living room flanked with a large bay window to allow plenty of light. You will love the size of your upstairs Master with duel closets and a 5' x 4' walk-in closet! Your bathroom has been retooled with elegant tile, new cabinets, lighting and plenty of storage. Great Updates: Roof 2019, Energy Star Furnace and A/C 2020, Smart Thermostat, Hot water heater, Master bedroom windows, Fence, 8x10 Deck, Gutters, Garbage disposal, rear parking added. Everything has been done ...Just Move In!

