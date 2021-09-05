 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $131,900

  • Updated
Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home. The home was built in late 2015. Some of the features are 2x6frame construction. Walkout basement to newly painted deck, also newly painted deck off the main floor. Main floor laundry. Open kitchen, dining & living room. Finished basement with 3/4 bath. Check out the spacious closet under the stairs. High efficiency furnace (95.5). The single car garage is 31' deep allowing for extra storage or workshop. There is also an 8x8 shed. If you are looking for an affordable move in condition home, this may be the one for you.

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

