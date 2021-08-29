Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home. The home was built in late 2015. Some of the features are 2x6frame construction. Walkout basement to newly painted deck, also newly painted deck off the main floor. Main floor laundry. Open kitchen, dining & living room. Finished basement with 3/4 bath. Check out the spacious closet under the stairs. High efficiency furnace (95.5). The single car garage is 31' deep allowing for extra storage or workshop. There is also an 8x8 shed. If you are looking for an affordable move in condition home, this may be the one for you.
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $134,900
