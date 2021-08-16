2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $139,900

Cute ~ Cute ~ Cute ~ & neat as a pin! 2 bedroom, 1 bath located near bike path, park and school. This home offers hardwood floors, updated lighting, surround sound, updated kitchen has newer SS appliances, backsplash, dual convection ovens and granite countertops. Nicely updated bath, finished basement is waterproofed plus there is a fenced backyard and patio. Nice garage! This oversized 2 car garage is heated, insulated and offers large loft storage plus additional parking slab. Updates per previous seller: Roof - house & garage 2017 new windows 2012