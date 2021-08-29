 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $140,000

2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $140,000

2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $140,000

You don't want to miss out on this adorable East Davenport ranch home! Open living and dining area with hardwood floors throughout and built in cabinet. New gutters, roof on house and garage, water heater in 2020. New sump pump installed in 2021 in the open, clean and ready to be finished basement that includes a bathroom with shower. This home includes updated windows throughout, nice fenced yard and large 24x24 garage! all information is estimated and should be verified by buyers and buyers agents for complete accuracy. AGENTS Please read AGENT remarks. 1- Year TMI Home Warranty Included- Listing Agent Related to Seller

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News