Adorable ranch style home in a very popular Davenport neighborhood! Features 2 bedrooms, updated bath with custom tile shower on the main level, nicely updated kitchen all appliances stay. Hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms, living room, and dining room. Good sized finished rec room in the lower level along with a large laundry room (washer and dryer stay) and half bath, there is also plenty of unfinished storage area in the basement too. Fully fenced back yard with a nice patio and an oversized detached two car garage. Great house in “move in” condition, close to shopping, schools and parks. Easy to show. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $142,900
