2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $149,900

  • Updated
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home looking for a new owner to call it home! Enjoy the vintage charm of this home conveniently situated on a beautiful tree-lined street. This home has a new roof, new siding, new soffit and new gutters! Out back you will enjoy a fenced yard and oversized two car garage with additional covered parking. House is being sold "AS-IS" and "WHERE-IS".

