2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $160,000

Wonderful all brick ranch home across the street from Eisenhower Elementary School. Lots of updates include a newly remodeled kitchen with soft close door cabinets, granite counter tops, all new stainless-steel appliances & new luxury vinyl plank floor. New carpet in the large living room with a beautiful wood burning fireplace, newly renovated bathroom, complete roof replacement in 2019, new water heater in 2020. Basement has great potential for a huge rec room, lots of storage shelfs & closets, half bath and a shower stall in the laundry room. Enjoy sitting & relaxing in the screened porch, huge oversized 1 car garage, all the garden & yard tools can be included.

