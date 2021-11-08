Well kept ranch style home. Excellent location, close to schools, shopping, and bike trail as well as hospital and doctors offices. This home has so much to offer, from an oversized eat in kitchen, fresh paint, two large bedrooms, wonderful spacious rec room. New HVAC 2014 with thermostat, 74 gallon water heater, plus walk in tub and tiled shower. Recent updates includes, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, sump pump, washer and dryer, garbage disposal. Wonderful garden shed and raised planting boxes in this perfectly landscaped yard. Oversized garage with extra space for tools and bikes. Full basement with ½ bath, and tons of storage. Enjoy the peaceful mature neighborhood that is conveniently located near every day necessities.
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $164,900
