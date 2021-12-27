 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $179,900

All brick ranch home with over 1,500 SF on the main level. Pullman ceilings and darling 4 season room that leads to a deck. Low maintenance all brick exterior with updated windows. Remodeled bathroom with tile flooring and updated fixtures. Updated kitchen features new laminate flooring. Updated electrical. Large one car garage is 27 feet deep and 18 feet wide. Walkout basement with daylight windows for future finish. Fenced backyard and ample guest parking.

