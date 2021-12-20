MAIN FLOOR UNIT! This two bedroom two bath condo right on Crow Valley won't last long. Newer luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main and updated bathroom. Huge walk in closet and great view of hole number 2. Sellers have never used fireplace and give no warranties on it
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A pending railroad merger would nearly triple the number of trains per day traveling through the Iowa Quad-Cities, raising concerns among Dave…
- Updated
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
Davenport man acquitted of vehicular homicide, convicted of leaving scene of accident in hit-and-run case
- Updated
A Davenport man was found not guilty by a judge Tuesday of homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving, but was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
- Updated
There were extra police officers at Davenport Central High School Wednesday after authorities received a tip about a possible threat against the school.
Scott County jail facing staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers have left in the last three months
- Updated
The Scott County Jail is facing a staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers left the jail in the last three months.
- Updated
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the for…
Registered sex offender caught in federal online sting in Nov. 2020 sentenced to 22 years in federal prison
- Updated
A West Liberty, Iowa, man and registered sex offender who was on lifetime supervised release for a 2007 federal sex conviction, was sentenced …
- Updated
The medical directors of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health Trinity marked the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccinations with desperate pleas for people to vaccinate as local ICUs become overcrowded.
Man charged with harassment after posting threatening message about Davenport Central High on Facebook
- Updated
A Davenport man is facing a charge of harassment after posting a threatening note about someone being in the boys bathroom with a firearm on h…
- Updated
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.