2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $240,000

Beautiful McClellan Heights home with 2 Bedrooms (possible 3rd bedroom non-conforming) has so much character & charm. Main floor features a large living room with lots of windows to fill the room with light, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors & built-in cabinetry. Formal dining room has hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry w/granite counters to match the kitchen & offers lots of additional storage. Remodeled eat in kitchen features a Subzero refrigerator & Bosch dishwasher, new stainless steel oven, granite counters, pantry & open shelving. Off the living room is a 12'x12' screened porch with a cathedral wood ceiling. Custom blinds throughout the main level & main floor half bath. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space & a full bath. The finished basement features a Rec. room & an additional room that could be a non-conforming 3rd bedroom or office. Lg privacy fenced backyard & patio. 2-car detached garage, extra parking & a shed. Roof new 3/2021, gutter guards