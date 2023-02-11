This new construction home is a completed home including lot. There are many options that may be added to this new product to customize it to buyers requirements. Fireplace, granite countertops, finished basement and several various designs for the laundry room. Cabinet choices as well as flooring choices are abailable. Buyer may choose color of exterior including roofing color, stone, etc. Landscaping is included and buyer has options for this as well. 4-season and screen porrches are also options, as well as walkout, daylight windows etc.
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $339,600
