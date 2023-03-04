Approximate completion date May 1, 2023. Sustainable, resilient & right sized. Choose Switch Homes to help create a sustainable community where beauty meets durability. The design and materials used in our homes are intentionally focused on exceeding net zero-ready requirements. What does that mean? You can feel a sense of pride that your home is environmentally friendly and will save up to 40% of annual energy usage putting money back in your pocket. This is achieved in part by utilizing high quality & low VOC finishes, recycled materials where practical and creating a tight and well-insulated shell that provides year-round comfort. We could go on but want to tell you about the home we affectionately call The I’m Old But Still Cooler Than You! The 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage, the layout makes a statement about maturity with its nearly 1300 square feet of living space. This could be a downsized space, or you may be upsizing to a single-level home with everything you need including open kitchen, dining & living rooms, master suite, dedicated large laundry room and a generous front porch overlooking the library and Prairie Heights Park. The second bedroom on the main could also be used as a den, playroom or additional storage. You’ll feel the quality in the well-designed common space with hard-surface counters, luxury vinyl plank flooring and a stainless steel, high efficiency appliance package. The main floor master suite includes a generous walk-in closet, tiled shower and a universal design making it accessible for all. Stairway access to the sunken garage is through the back entry room which also allows you to get outside and enjoy the yard that comes with your brand-new sustainable home! The new construction is expected to be completed by year-end allowing the buyer to pick colors and finishes.