This new construction home is a completed home including lot. There are many options that may be added to this new product to customize it to buyers requirements. Fireplace, granite countertops, finished basement and several various designs for the laundry room. Cabinet choices as well as flooring choices are abailable. Buyer may choose color of exterior including roofing color, stone, etc. Landscaping is included and buyer has options for this as well. 4-season and screen porrches are also options, as well as walkout, daylight windows etc.
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $391,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elisha McGowan thought she found a better place for her and her two sons. Instead, she found a nightmare.
An unconfirmed number of students — around 700, sources say — at Palmer College of Chiropractic were hit with ethics violations for allegedly …
A registered sex offender on lifetime parole in Iowa is facing charges alleging he downloaded child porn on his phone while a resident at Dave…
The dispensary will hold a grand opening Friday, July 28.
Two people killed when the vehicle they are in crashes into residence in Viola.