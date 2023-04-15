Welcome to luxury living in Prairie Villas! This stunning 2 bedroom ranch offers the perfect blend of modern design and classic charm. The home is only one year old, built in 2021, and has had only one homeowner. As you enter the home, you're greeted by vaulted ceilings in the entryway that flow through to an open concept living area with a large island featuring granite countertops. The kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with a walk-in pantry and all appliances included with the home. The spacious living area is perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing at home, and features a gas fireplace that's perfect for those cold winter nights. The master bedroom is a true oasis, with a trey ceiling and ceiling fan, creating a calming and serene atmosphere. The full luxury master bathroom provides the perfect space to unwind after a long day. And the first floor laundry/mudroom, conveniently located off the garage, connects directly to the master closet, making laundry day a breeze. The home also features another bathroom on the main floor, as well as a large sunporch, providing lots of sunlight and a great space to enjoy the outdoors. Step through the slider onto your own private patio, perfect for enjoying a summer barbecue with friends and family. And that's not all - the basement features an egress window and is already plumbed for a bathroom, offering the opportunity to add even more living space to this already spacious home. This home is move-in ready