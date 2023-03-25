This New Construction Hone is a completed hone including lot. There are many options that may be added to this new product to customize it to buyer requirements. ireplace, granite countertops, finished basement and several various designs for the laundry room. Cabinet choices as well as flooring choices are abailable. Buyer may choose color of exterior including roofing color, stone, etc. Landscaping is included and buyer has options for this as well. 4 season and screen porches are also options as well as walkout, daylight windows, etc. Prices may vary somewhat higher or lower depending on fluctuation of costs.
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $438,000
