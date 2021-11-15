 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $56,000

  • Updated
Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools! Beautiful Hardwood Floors! Vinyl Windows! Newer Deck! HUGE Lot! Great Investment Opportunity! Being Sold As-Is, Where-Is.

