Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools! Beautiful Hardwood Floors! Vinyl Windows! Newer Deck! HUGE Lot! Investors Special! Being Sold As-Is, Where-Is.
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $58,000
