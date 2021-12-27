 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $74,500

'AS IS' Estate. Well cared for 1 1/2 story with two large upper bedrooms and full bath. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage and expansive counter space that opens up to an eat-in dinning area. Your formal dinning room is lit with four large windows of natural lighting. The front spacious living room leads to a beautiful mission style wooden staircase. Plenty of room outside in the fully fenced yard. The side alley gives access to your oversized detached two car garage. Roof 2014, Replacement windows approx. 2013.

