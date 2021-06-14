 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $81,500

2 Bedrooms and living room have new carpet. Eat-in kitchen has newer cabinets and washer/dryer. Privacy fenced yard. Oversize 1 car garage, and double carport. Covered patio. Generac whole house generator.

