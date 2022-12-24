 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in De Witt - $489,000

Welcome home to this BRAND NEW, move in ready condo in Dewitt! The home was completed in Aug 2022. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a fireplace in the great room. You will enjoy the breath taking views of the golf course and pond from your own private balcony. Imagine walking right out your back door and hopping onto the 17th hole of the Springbrook Country Club! It features 11ft ceilings in main living area, zero-step entry, walkout basement, covered patio, granite countertops, brand new appliances, walk-in pantry, 4 season room and so much more. Don't miss out on this must see condo! Call today to schedule your private showing.

