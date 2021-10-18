 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Dixon - $164,900

Completely updated home in rural Iowa. Enjoy the peace and quiet of small town living out back on the deck with a fully fenced backyard. Updates include new flooring and paint throughout in 2021 as well as main level bath. Kitchen backsplash, countertops, sink, stove, microwave and cabinets in 2020. Roof 2020. Sliding glass storm door 2019 and refrigerator in 2016.

