Over 800 finished square feet in this lovely 2 bedroom home. Entering this home you will be greeted with a spacious 3 seasons porch that leads you into the large living room. The living room opens into the dining area that is multifunctional and could be used as a den/office, play room or many other options. The eat in kitchen rounds the main floor off and gives access to the large backyard and garage. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms and one full bathroom. New roof 2021
2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $50,000
