2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $54,900

2 bedroom 2 car garage home. This property is being auctioned on Auction.com Bidding for the weekly auction cycle will begin on 12/14/2021 The live auctions will close on Thursdays at 10 AM This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 01/09/2022. Only owner occupant, non-profit and Neighborhood Stabilization Program (NSP) offers will be reviewed and considered during First Look. All offers need to be submitted through Auction.com at https://www.auction.com/. During the First Look period, buyers will submit their offer using the “Make an Offer Now” feature listed on the Property Display Page. Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. The property is sold in AS IS condition.

